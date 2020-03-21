$26.25 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report sales of $26.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. ACM Research posted sales of $20.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $140.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 17.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACMR stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $334.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.37.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.