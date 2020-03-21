26,620 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,216,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 304,979 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,080,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 885,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 393,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $31.17 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

