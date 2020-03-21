275,000 Shares in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in LGL Systems Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,693,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,662,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,051,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Systems Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,802,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFNSU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

