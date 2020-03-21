283,081 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 283,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,503,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 40.9% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $10.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,613,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.00 and a 200-day moving average of $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $228.78 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.