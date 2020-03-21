29,798 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

