$3.41 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.31 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $39.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $87.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.25 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $61.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 222.99%.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 631,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

