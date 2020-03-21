30,161 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.21.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

