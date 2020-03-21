$313.37 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce $313.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.00 million. Premier posted sales of $422.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

