$32.00 Million in Sales Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post sales of $32.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $41.00 million. Beigene posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $356.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $738.76 million, with estimates ranging from $434.38 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.52) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Beigene by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

