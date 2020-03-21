324,795 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Acquired by Dumont Global LP

Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,000. GCI Liberty comprises about 19.8% of Dumont Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dumont Global LP owned 0.31% of GCI Liberty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLIBA. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

