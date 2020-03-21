$34.06 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $34.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.09 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $161.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $168.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $212.87 million, with estimates ranging from $208.51 million to $217.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 556,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,978 shares of company stock valued at $993,980. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.46. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

