$354.23 Million in Sales Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report $354.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.45 million to $369.42 million. ANGI Homeservices posted sales of $303.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

