36,306 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

CDNS stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

