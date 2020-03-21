38,458 Shares in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,883,000 after buying an additional 310,288 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,956,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,121,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,962,000 after buying an additional 183,097 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,469,000 after buying an additional 269,598 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $48,915,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $779,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

