3DCoin (3DC) Market Cap Reaches $199,675.44

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded down 70.9% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $199,675.44 and $22.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001864 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

