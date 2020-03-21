4,067 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.15.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $566.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $813.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

