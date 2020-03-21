410,671 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

