41,758 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,959,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

