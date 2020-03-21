42,109 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

