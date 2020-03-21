43,651 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AON by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after buying an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,626,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock opened at $149.55 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average is $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

