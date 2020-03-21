44,032 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $126.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

