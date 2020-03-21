$474.48 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $474.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the lowest is $469.49 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $490.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,411.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $102,650. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $23.60 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.