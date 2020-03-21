48,629 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 108,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $86.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.02. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

