4,907 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at $62,220.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $943.72 million, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.24.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.