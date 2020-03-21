49,179 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Smartsheet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,881,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth $35,129,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 581,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from to in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,991 shares of company stock worth $8,818,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.