50,822 Shares in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $4,712,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $3,810,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

