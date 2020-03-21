54,100 Shares in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,409. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 1.04. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.