$561.15 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report $561.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $562.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $544.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BGC Partners by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 178,162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 436,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BGC Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BGC Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 462,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $861.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.30%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

