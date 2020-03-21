5,611 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 218,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

