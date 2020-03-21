$57.70 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.62 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $59.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $240.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $245.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.41 million to $254.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $9,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Saul Centers by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.02. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

