578,900 Shares in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 578,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Hormel Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,239. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

