64,134 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 50.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of SIG opened at $7.74 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $405.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.12%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.