65,000 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after purchasing an additional 839,032 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,628,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

NYSE APH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,235. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

