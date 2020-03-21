$669.48 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report sales of $669.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.84 million to $680.11 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $619.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,151,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

