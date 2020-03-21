70,087 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,325 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $19.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.