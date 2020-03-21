$71.22 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $71.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.83 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $69.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $298.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $303.14 million, with estimates ranging from $290.30 million to $315.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $865.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

