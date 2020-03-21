$72.63 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $72.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.19 million. Repligen posted sales of $60.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $315.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $369.19 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $375.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of RGEN opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,523 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

