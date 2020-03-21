$762.21 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $762.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $748.71 million to $780.50 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $690.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $35.85 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

