8,933 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

