$92.26 Million in Sales Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $92.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the lowest is $91.72 million. NIC reported sales of $85.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $386.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.70 million to $388.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $420.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.06 million to $422.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of EGOV opened at $19.74 on Friday. NIC has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.