Aave (LEND) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.85 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Aave has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.04287145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, IDEX, Alterdice, ABCC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

