AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV opened at $68.82 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

