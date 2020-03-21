Absolute Trading Up 1% This Week (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $10,694.17 and approximately $682.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.01153015 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00174774 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008162 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00092180 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

