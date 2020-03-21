Abyss Token Trading Up 16.6% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, YoBit, BitForex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $414,958.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.04375793 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00070920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038479 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012057 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kyber Network, HitBTC, BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Indodax, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinPlace, ZBG and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.