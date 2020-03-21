AC3 Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $91,577.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

