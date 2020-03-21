Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $4.32 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin and Bitbns. Achain has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $1.48 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.02705055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195148 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Achain

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bitinka, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, Indodax, Kucoin, Bitbns, Koinex, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.