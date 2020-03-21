Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

