Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 7.3% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $61,035.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,162.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.02136356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.92 or 0.03503599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00620020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00663804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00080450 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00538792 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

