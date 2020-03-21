Adelphoi 1-Day Volume Tops $131.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $126,891.95 and $131.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02728694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

