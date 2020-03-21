AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0599 on Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Gatecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

